Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations declined Monday to the lowest number of patients in more than a month.

There were 160 hospitalized patients statewide as of Monday morning, including 19 people in critical care and seven on ventilators, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The total is down from 169 on Sunday and is the smallest number since early May, during a steady rise in case counts and patients counts.

The state did not release the number of new cases on Monday because it typically halts processing over the weekend.

The drop in hospitalizations follows a steady drop in new daily cases over the past three weeks as Maine’s infection rate has declined from the highest in the nation to below the national average. Maine has recorded 143 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national seven-day infection rate is 206 cases per 100,000 people.

Maine’s positive testing rate and wastewater testing data also indicate that virus transmission has declined since mid May.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 264,366 cases and 2,382 deaths.

