PRESQUE ISLE — Police shot a 25-year-old man in a confrontation after announcing a search for a man considered armed and dangerous, officials said Monday.

There was a heavy police presence Sunday evening along Main Street in Presque Isle, and smoke was seen coming from the building.

The man, who was critically wounded, was not immediately identified.

But Presque Isle Police said it was related a search announced earlier in the day for a 25-year-old man. The man was wanted for questioning about an incident involving a firearm.

An officer who discharged his weapon was placed on leave pending an investigation by the attorney general’s office.

