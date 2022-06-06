The Lisbon/Oak Hill girls track and field team came to the Class C state championship meet with just a handful of competitors.

“We only have 13 girls, and not many competed in states (Saturday),” said first-year coach Nicole Sautter, who replaced longtime coach Dean Hal,. “Dean Hall certainly left us a great foundation, but at the beginning of the season, looking at our numbers, we thought it would be tough.”

As it turned out, the Greyhounds left Lewiston High School with their second consecutive Class C title.

Sarah Moore won two events — the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches) and 100-meter dash (12.81) — and the Greyhounds racked up 119 points to fend off Orono (82.5) and Maine Central Institute (73). Winslow won the boys title with 86 points, while Orono (74.5) and Lisbon/Oak Hill (70) followed.

Elsewhere Saturday, the Scarborough boys and Bangor girls won Class A titles, while York swept the Class B meet in Bar Harbor.

Here’s a look at the three state meets:

CLASS C

Moore, who also finished second in the triple jump (34-2), was one of several Lisbon/Oak Hill athletes to turn in a strong showing Saturday.

Kiana Goldberg won the 100 hurdles (15.81) and placed second in the 300 hurdles. She also ran a leg of the winning 4×400 relay, along with Emily Westland, Kayla Cooper and Gabby Chessie.

Chessie’s finished second in the 200 and third in the both the long and triple jumps.

Moore and Chessie have gone back and fourth in the jumps, with each getting the better of each other throughout the spring.

“I knew she would push me to go farther,” Moore said.

“I really don’t mind if she beats me,” Chessie added. “As long as only she is beating me, I don’t mind.”

Cooper won the 400 in 1:01.56 and placed third in the 200 and 100.

Amelia Mooney of Lisbon/Oak Hill won the 1,600 racewalk in 8:44.62.

On the boys side, Emmett Moody (third in the 200), Hunter Burkhardt (second in the 1,600), Payden Ventry (second in the race walk), Owen Booker (second in the javelin) and Aidan Laviolette (second in the 400) all had big days for Lisbon/Oak Hill.

CLASS A

Scarborough won its third straight boys team title, and fifth in the last six competitive seasons, with 89 points. The Red Storm were paced by double winners Nick Connolly (shot put and discus) and Jayden Flaker (110 hurdles and 300 hurdles). Cheverus, led by long jump and triple jump champion Frank Morang, was second with 63 points.

Mt. Ararat senior Grady Satterfield won the 3,200, running alone at the front for the final seven laps in 9:33.95.

Early in the meet, Satterfield ran the final leg of the 4×800 meters as Mt. Ararat came out of the slower heat to win the race in 8:06.89, more than 80 seconds faster than their seed time, with Aidan Greenleaf, Parker Libby and Ben Keleher running the first three legs.

“We hadn’t run that team all season. We’ve all run the open 800 so we knew we could go a lot faster. We just hadn’t put the puzzle pieces together before today,” Satterfield said.

Brunswick junior Sophia Morin won the girls’ javelin with a throw of 119-10. Morin entered as the fourth seed. Brunswick freshman Lexi Morin was third in the javelin (113-1) while teammate Kaeden Green was second in the triple jump (37-2).

Mt. Ararat senior Mikaela Langston won the triple jump (37.4.75) and was second in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.36.

CLASS B

Saturday turned out to be a banner day for York, which swept both girls and boys state titles for the first time in school history. Both teams had been runner-up a year ago, to the MDI boys and Cony girls. In indoor track this winter, York’s girls finished second while the Wildcat boys won a state title.

“We have a really great group of seniors, so it’s very special to help them get this,” said York sophomore Cary Drake, who won the 1,600 and 3,200, placed third in the 800 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay. “I’m happy I was able to contribute in my painful amount of events.”

Among the 24 schools competing in the girls’ meet, York finished with 113 points to 70 for runner-up Cape Elizabeth. Host MDI was third at 57, followed by Old Town (50), Cony (46) and Gardiner (39).

Freeport junior Henry Horne had a big day. He won the 1,600 (4:31.43) and high jump (6-2). He was also second in the 800 (2:02.50). Morse junior Andrew Card won the 400 (50.78) while

On the girls side, Morse freshman Shealyn Brochu won the 400 in 1:01.21 while teammate Audrey Crews was third in the pole vault (8-6). Freeport senior Molly Cobbs won the pole vault (10-7) while junior teammate Avery Baker-Schlendering was second in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

