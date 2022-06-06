‘The Sound of Music’

2 and 8 p.m. Wednesday, , 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. Through June 25. Pickard Theater, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick, $59 to $95. msmt.org

You can’t hold a moonbeam in your hand, but you can absolutely see Maine State Music Theatre’s season-opening production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s timeless show “The Sound of Music.” Hanley Smith stars as Maria and Will Ray as Captain Von Trapp, and along with the rest of the memorable characters of the Von Trapp family, your heart will indeed sing as you hear “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and “So Long, Farewell” while the Von Trapps attempt to flee the Nazis in Austria to find refuge in Switzerland.

Pride Garden Party

4-6 p.m. Friday. Sarah Orne Jewett House, 5 Portland St., South Berwick, $20, pre-registration required. equalitymaine.org/sarahjewett2022

Kick off your Pride month festivities with a turn-of-the-century-themed garden party at the historic Sarah Orne Jewett Museum. Cocktails and fancy refreshments will be served during the late afternoon gathering, and there will be live music from Cayt Norris and Jim Prendergast. You’ll also enjoy lawn games as well as historical portrayals of Jewett and the love of her life, Annie Fields. Pride Garden Party is a partnership among Equality Maine, Historic New England and Seacoast Outright.

That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-acts

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Through June 19. Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport, $20, $10 students. fcponeline.org

For some fun and frivolity, consider seeing the Freeport Players “That’s Life: Comic & Poignant One-Acts” production either this weekend or next. Leave the kids at home and enjoy a program that includes “Mere Mortals: Six One-act Comedies” by David Ives, “The Love Course” by A.R. Gurney and “Powder Room” by W. Massey. Expect lots of laughs and maybe a few tears because, well, that’s life.

Woodfords Community Garden Tour

1-4 p.m. Saturday. $20 suggested donation. woodfordscorner.org

Friends of Woodfords Corner invites you to take a self-guided tour of a dozen gardens all over the neighborhood and beyond. You’ll see stunning displays of flowers, plants and landscape architecture elements that will inspire you to get creative in your own yard. Proceeds benefit the Friends of Woodfords Corner and A Company of Girls.

