Voters in Arundel, Kennebunk and Kennebunkport go to the polls June 14 to act on local ballots for elected officials, decide if they wish to validate the Regional School Unit 21 budget and if they wish to continue holding school budget validation votes for the next three years.

Kennebunk conducts its annual town meeting referendum-style that day, while Kennebunkport voters will act on some referendum questions but will conduct its town meeting on June 18. Arundel will elect municipal officials and cast ballots on charter amendments with the annual town meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 15.

Those enrolled as Republicans or Democrats will vote in their party’s primary elections for state legislative and York County government candidates.

For the June 14 voting, Arundel voters will cast ballots 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the municipal building, 257 Limerick Road. Kennebunk voters will cast ballots 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. at town hall, 1 Summer St.; and Kennebunkport voters will cast ballots 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Fire Station.

