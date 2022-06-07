The American Legion Post by Riverbank Park in Westbrook has withdrawn its request to extend its liquor license to the parking lot for outdoor concerts and other events.

The City Council in May denied the request from the Stephen W. Manchester American Legion Post 62 because the parking lot, city officials said, is technically a part of Riverbank Park and alcohol is prohibited in city parks. The city later announced a week later, however, that it would reopen the application and, in collaboration with the Legion, try to find a way to make the application work.

No reason was given at the June 6 council meeting for the withdrawal of the application.

