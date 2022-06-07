Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently donated $2,500 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick. The money donated by the bank will be used to support the organization’s 2022 operations.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bath/Brunswick provides a wonderful and empowering experience for kids in our community, and we are honored to support them with this donation,” said Sarah McMahon, branch relationship manager of the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust location in Brunswick, in a news release.

Since 1981, Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick has matched volunteer mentors to youths facing adversity in Brunswick, Harpswell and Sagadahoc County. Through its community, school, and site-based programs, children are paired with adults who act as mentors by providing friendship, support and guidance during the child’s critical childhood and adolescent years.

Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters Bath/Brunswick at bbbsbathbrunswick.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: