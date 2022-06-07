Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer a prime redevelopment site for sale.

With a highly visible location in Bayside, Portland’s booming neighborhood by Back Cove, this property is one block from on-off ramps to Interstate 295 and at the corner of two major roadways to the Old Port and the East End. On an average day, 23,000 vehicles pass by to access Whole Foods, local breweries, coffee roasters, restaurants and hotels and all that downtown Portland has to offer.

Listed for sale is a 1.07± AC lot with two buildings totaling 6,111± SF. The larger 5,160± SF building is a warehouse with 15’± ceilings and four, 14’x14’ overhead doors for vehicles to be driven in and out. The lot itself is over 6 feet of compacted gravel. Corner visibility is enhanced by a pylon sign and frontage on three roadways, including Boyd St.

Contact brokers for more information on purchasing this unique property, or to get information about the VIP transportation business also for sale.

SALE PRICE: $4,450,000

129-139 Fox Street is listed for sale by Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Karen at 207-671-8808; [email protected] or Cheri at 207-240-6844; [email protected].

