Tiger Woods withdrew from the U.S. Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.

Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.

Woods posted Tuesday on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.

Before the previous two majors, Woods sent the internet buzzing, with private plane tracking sites indicating he was at Augusta National and Southern Hills a week or so early for a scouting trip, a clear sign he was thinking about playing.

There was no such flight to Boston this time. Woods last competed at The Country Club at Brookline in 1999, when he won his singles match against Andrew Coltart as part of an amazing American rally to win the Ryder Cup.

DUSTIN JOHNSON, a two-time major winner, has resigned his PGA Tour membership to participate in the new golf series backed by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. The first LIV Golf Invitational, which offers $25 million in prize money, is taking place outside London from Thursday.

Johnson said on Tuesday he “had to think long and hard” about leaving the PGA Tour, seemingly ending his hopes of competing in the Ryder Cup for the United States.

“Ultimately, I decided to come and do this,” Johnson said at Centurion Club. “I’m excited about this. Obviously the Ryder Cup is unbelievable and something that has meant a lot to me. … Hopefully I’ll get a chance to do that again, but I don’t make the rules.”

Johnson, whose last victory was the Saudi International in 2021, is No. 13 in the world, the highest-ranked player in the field. He has held the No. 1 spot in the world longer than any player since Tiger Woods.

“I chose what is best for me and my family,” Johnson said, explaining his decision to join the Saudi venture fronted by Greg Norman.

Speaking alongside Johnson, former U.S. Open champion Graeme McDowell said he had yet to give up his PGA membership.

“I don’t feel I need to,” he said. “I don’t want to get into a legal situation with the PGA Tour.”

U.S. OPEN WELCOMES LIV PLAYERS: Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are welcome to play the U.S. Open next week under a USGA decision announced Tuesday that puts the open nature of the championship over a player’s decision to play in a Saudi-funded rival league.

Mickelson and Johnson are among a dozen players in the LIV Golf Invitational this week who are exempt for the U.S. Open on June 16-19 at The Country Club outside Boston. Both have said they plan to play the third major of the year. Among other U.S. Open players who signed up for the new league are Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen and Kevin Na.

