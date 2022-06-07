I’ve been a subscriber to your newspaper for many years, and there are many days I wonder why I continue. As a right-of-center citizen, I choose to read The Times Record so that I can always understand what the left is thinking and try to be open-minded. I fully realize that most residents in this area are left or left of center, but there are many of us who are not, and we’re not represented at all in your paper. Once in a great while there’s a guest columnist who presents a more conservative view, but it is all too rare. Please make the adjustments needed to be more balanced.

Tricia Smith,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: