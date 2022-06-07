These days, more than ever, we need a district attorney with intelligence, integrity and experience to navigate the turbulent waters of our criminal justice system. Jackie Sartoris would be that district attorney.

An experienced prosecutor, Jackie would prosecute cases of domestic violence and sexual assault and keep our communities safe from violent crime. At the same time, she would promote treatment over punishment for offenders struggling with addiction or mental health issues. She would ensure transparency and accountability, releasing race and gender demographic data to help make our justice system fairer.

We can trust Jackie to work for progressive Democratic values, unlike her opponent, who has donated to the Republican Party and only recently became a Democrat to run against Jackie. In these troubled times, we need a district attorney who believes in progress and can make it happen. Please join me in voting for Jackie Sartoris on June 14.

Nancy Wanderer

Falmouth

