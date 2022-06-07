Zoe Gaston’s concern (June 1, letter) that the Press Herald did not publish the stories of women who regret abortion omits an important fact: These women had a choice.

I’m very sorry that some felt pressured, but ultimately they chose to have an abortion.

What too many states and the U.S. Supreme Court are considering is the sharp reduction or elimination of that choice. There are many people, myself included, whose lives and that of their children were improved through the availability of freedom of choice.

Ann Melious
Naples

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles