Zoe Gaston’s concern (June 1, letter) that the Press Herald did not publish the stories of women who regret abortion omits an important fact: These women had a choice.

I’m very sorry that some felt pressured, but ultimately they chose to have an abortion.

What too many states and the U.S. Supreme Court are considering is the sharp reduction or elimination of that choice. There are many people, myself included, whose lives and that of their children were improved through the availability of freedom of choice.

Ann Melious

Naples

