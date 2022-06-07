I urge all voters in the Democratic primary on June 14 to vote to reelect Jonathan Sahrbeck, who has done an outstanding job as our district attorney.
Jonathan’s entire career has been devoted to public service, and he is a very experienced prosecutor. But in addition, he is focused on dealing with the social problems that often lead to violations of laws, particularly drug laws. He has focused on prevention and treatment.
I know Jonathan Sahrbeck. He is one of the most decent, humane and professional prosecutors I have ever known. An outside ideological political group has poured unprecedented sums of money into the Cumberland County district attorney’s race, enabling Jonathan’s opponent to spend large sums for negative campaign materials. In my memory, D.A. elections in Cumberland County have always been focused on competence and experience.
I urge people to vote in the Democratic primary. Vote to reelect Cumberland County District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck, and reject negative outside ideological money.
Harold Pachios
former Maine Democratic Party Chairman
Cape Elizabeth
