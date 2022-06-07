In the wake of the latest heartrending mass shooting, blame the shooter, but also blame Republicans who refuse to pass common sense gun regulations that the majority of Americans want put in place. And blame the NRA, which spends huge amounts of money on those lawmakers.

The Texas response to previous shootings in that state was to make it easier to have and carry a gun. Ted Cruz says he’s “sickened and heartbroken” and “lifting up in prayer,” but prayer won’t end the violence and he will speak at the NRA national meeting this weekend.

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

