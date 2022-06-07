SALES

Industrial

CBPC Holdings LLC bought a 16,000 SF industrial space at 14 Willey Road in Saco from RSP Saco LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors; Marc Fishman of Keller Williams Realty.

1449 Portland Road LLC bought a 1,960± SF industrial condo at 10 Millbrook Road, Unit 2, Saco from Local 207, Inc. Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Perry of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Roundstone Realty LLC bought a 44,870± SF industrial building at 37 Bartlett Road, Gorham from American Tool Companies. Joe Malone and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joseph Sedita of Cushman and Wakefield; TC Haffenreffer of The Dunham Group.

Land

Evergreen Real Estate bought a 0.73± AC lot at 133 Topsham Fair Mall Road, Topsham from Dakota Bear Properties. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joe Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

LLJ LLC bought a 1± AC lot at 177 Thadeus Street in South Portland from Joseph A. Frustaci. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

L&R Family Holdings LLC bought 7.91 AC at 2365 Portland Road in Arundel from New Post Properties LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Troy Williams of KW Coastal and Lakes & Mountains Realty.

Lawrence Springer bought 157.80± AC at 366 Main Street in Orono from Penobscot Valley, LLC. Robert Baldacci of F.O. Bailey Real Estate; Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR of The Boulos Company, and Mike Carey of Tranzon Auction Properties.

M&R Holdings, LLC bought 15.97± AC at 0 Payne Road in Scarborough from Barbara Farrington (and/or assigns). Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company; Kevin Fletcher of Keller Williams Realty.

Yarmouth Veterinary Center PA bought a 2.95± AC lot at Lot 4, US Route One, Cumberland from Elikris Realty LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

Loumer LLC bought a 2,247± SF office condo at 527 Ocean Avenue, Unit 301, Portland from Ocean Aventure LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; John Robinson of RE/Max Shoreline.

59 Pleasant Street bought a 1,171± SF office building at 59 Pleasant Street, Brunswick from Simple Enterprises LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Northeast Asset Management LLC bought an 8,390 SF office space from RLS LLC at 45 Church Street, Gardiner. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

3LB1, LLC bought a 4,568± medical office building at 12 Newmarch Street in Kittery from Professional Resource Development, Inc. Katherine Gemmecke and John Finegan of The Boulos Company; Chris Erikson, Esq. of The Aland Realty Group.

Jessica and Stephan Cowan bought a 2,833± SF office condo at 1250 Forest Avenue in Portland from PMR Realty, LLC. Sarah Hipple of Vitalius Real Estate Group; John Finegan and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Pitrie Properties, LLC bought 8 Gage Street in Bridgton from Morrison Center. Greg Perry & Joe Dionne of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Joy Real Estate of Westbrook, LLC bought a 1,280± SF building at 23 Bridgton Road in Westbrook from TOT Associates, LLC. Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander of The Boulos Company.

Residential

G&G Holdings LLC bought a 4,368 SF 6-unit multifamily at 11 Bearce St. in Auburn from Munsell Holdings LLC. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors; Josh Cousineau Keller Williams Realty.

Jeffrey A. Nelson bought 4,500± SF at 14-16 Paris Street in Norway from Samuel L. Small. Bernadette McIver of The Lakes Real Estate; Tim Millett, Porta and Company.

Retail

Yuan Qian bought a 4,560± SF retail building at 61-67 Centre Street in Bath from 67 Centre Street LLC. Michael Anderson and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kliner Industries bought a 18,850 SF shopping center at 15 Starrett Drive in Belfast from Remington Street Properties LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors LLC helped facilitate the transaction which closed on 5/5/2022

Neil and Patricia Mallet bought a 1,200± SF retail building at 1 North Street in Dover-Foxcroft from C.N. Brown Company. Neil Mallet of Neil Mallet Real Estate; Derek Miller and Nick Lucas of The Boulos Company.

Jason Palmer bought a 1,334± SF retail building at 873 Brighton Avenue, Portland from Dale C. Miles Estate. Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Kirk Butterfield of Keller Williams Commercial.

LEASES

Industrial

Segal’s Handyman Services leased 2,000 SF at 34 Manuel Dr in Portland from Capital Endeavors LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Atlantic Hardwoods, Inc. subleased 31,718± SF at 151 St. John Street in Portland from sub-landlord Greater Portland Transit District. Greg Hastings of The Dunham Group; Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Orion Ropeworks, LLC leased 30,000± SF of industrial space at 650 River Avenue in South Gardiner from 650 River, LLC. Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company; Sam LeGeyt of The Dunham Group.

Kullson Engineered Technologies, Inc. leased 12,800± SF of industrial space at 10 Gould Street in Lewiston from 10 Gould Street, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Office

Easy Life LLC leased 1,029± SF from Pride Properties Inc. at 201 Main St, Westbrook. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Horizon Residential Energy Services Maine LLC leased 3,500± SF office/warehouse space at 865 Spring Street, Westbrook from 465 Main Street LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Steve Baumann of Compass Commercial Brokers.

Breakwater Realty Group, LLC leased 1,153± SF 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street, LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Law Offices of Elizabeth Hoffman leased 593± SF at 1 Union Street, Portland from 237 Commercial Street LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Saco Bay Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy leased 2,546± SF at 65 Portland Road, Kennebunk from Property Partners, LLC. Michael Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Nancy LaMaina of Jackson Cross Partners.

Lucia & Tito LLC leased 500± SF at 299 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth from Timothy Thompson. Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Northern Comfort Wellness leased 800 SF at 8 Elm Street in Gorham from JED Assets LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

Longfellow Staffing Inc leased 188 SF at 4 Market Square Dr in York from Stroudwater Capital LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour

ConvenientMD, LLC leased 4,000± SF at 211 Marginal Way in Portland from CF Marginal, LLC. Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers; Joseph Porta, Kimberly Veilleux and Anthony Struzziero of Porta & Co.

Anton Lemieux leased 1,620 SF at 202 US Route 1 in Falmouth from Foreside Place, LLC. Jennifer Davies & Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers

State of Maine – Department of Corrections leased 6,640± SF at 198 Main Street in Lewiston from Rubicon-Lewiston Holdings. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Gideon Asen Law Firm leased 3,810± SF of office space at 95 Main Street in Auburn from Robco Properties, LLC. John Finegan and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; Tim Millet of Porta & Co.

The Wellness Solution, LLC leased 2,820± SF at 256 US Route One in Falmouth from J.B. Brown and Sons. Claire Richardson and Jessica Estes of The Boulos Company; Katie Allen of The Dunham Group.

Robert Half International, Inc. renewed their 2,123± SF lease at 100 Middle Street in Portland from Albany Road Real Estate Partners. Mike Nelson of JLL Commercial Real Estate; Nate Stevens and Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company.

Lucas Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of Aging Excellence, leased 1,461± SF of office space at 152 US Route One in Scarborough from Pepperell Commons, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Combined Management leased 7,710± SF at 10 Falcon Road in Lewiston from Lewiston Properties, LLC. Jessica Estes and Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company; Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Retail

Make Dough LLC, d. b. a. Otto Pizza leased 3,800± SF at 730 Center Street in Auburn from EVP Auburn, LLC. Peter Gwilym of Porta & Co.; Frank O’Connor of NAI The Dunham Group.

Paper Crane Acupuncture and Wellness, LLC leased 1,648± SF of retail space from The Tontine Mall located at 149 Maine Street in Brunswick. Tim Millett of Porta & Co.

Kennebec Pharmacy and Home Care, LLC subleased 10,000± SF of retail space at 14 Gabriel Drive in Augusta from sub-landlord TRC Environmental Corporation. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company; Matt Pufunt of Jones Lang LaSalle.

Vitamin Shoppe Industries, LLC renewed their lease of 3,345± SF at 335 Maine Mall Road in South Portland from 335 MMR Development, LLC and Who Is John Galt, LLC. Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company.

Maine State Credit Union subleased 2,700± SF at 25 Portland Road in Gray from Pock Properties, LLC. Joseph Italiaander and Jon Rizzo of The Boulos Company; Adam Hill of JLL Commercial Real Estate.

Greene Street Holdings Maine, LLC leased 1,861± SF at 1364-1372 Congress Street in Portland from CP Westgate, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Frank Carr and Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

Medical Home Care Services, Inc. leased 1,432± SF at 11 Bowdoin Mill Island in Topsham from Bowdoin Mill Associates, LLC. L Cameron Foster of The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small and Luke Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Portland Smoke and Vape, Inc. leased 1,400± SF of retail space at 89-91 Larrabee Road in Westbrook from Shoemaker, LLC. LA: Brice O’Connor of The Boulos Company; TA: Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos of The Boulos Company.

Kelsey Morton leased 1,229± SF of retail space at 740 Broadway in South Portland from WillCo, LLC. Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company; Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Toad&Co leased 1,200± SF of retail space at 15 School Street in Freeport from Comet 13, LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company; Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Trap Door SNKRS has leased 2,500 SF of retail space at 333 Clark’s Pond Parkway in South Portland from 333 Clark’s Pond, LLC. Steve Baumann Compass Commercial Brokers.

Market Square Jewelers has renewed their lease of 1,400 SF of retail space at 17 Exchange Street in Portland from Eleven Exchange, LLC. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

