SOUTH PORTLAND — The owners of the apartment complex that prompted the City Council to consider an eviction moratorium and rent freeze have proposed a rent cap at Redbank Village Apartments instead of “those harmful policies.”

Redbank Village Management sent a letter to City Manager Scott Morelli on Tuesday, just before the council was set to hold an executive session with the city attorney to discuss the legal implications of the eviction moratorium and rent freeze that are on Tuesday night’s council meeting agenda.

“Rather than institute those harmful policies, we propose instituting a self-imposed cap on renewal increases to no greater than 10 percent of the average in-place rents for the property,” the management company wrote on behalf of the ownership group.

“We will impose this cap immediately,” the letter said. “We hope this proposal addresses the concerns of the community and we look forward to continuing to be a positive member of the South Portland community.”

The letter said the cap would follow “sizable additional discounts” enacted last week for residents receiving housing assistance following our discussions with the South Portland Housing Authority.

Assistant City Manager Josh Reny said city officials would not comment on the letter prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting.

The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on an emergency proposal for a six-month moratorium on evictions and a rent freeze in the wake of actions by the new owners of Redbank Village Apartments.

In recent weeks, JRK Property Holdings of Los Angeles has raised rents as much as $598 per month and moved to evict tenants throughout the 500-unit complex. Some tenants receive rent subsidies through the housing authority and other agencies.

Councilors and other residents called for emergency action to prevent tenants from becoming homeless in a hot real estate market and to keep other landlords from imposing similar increases.

The moratorium would help ensure tenants don’t become homeless while city officials work on a rent stabilization ordinance that’s scheduled for a council workshop on June 14, said City Manager Scott Morelli.

The moratorium would be retroactive to May 31 and run through the end of November. It requires a unanimous vote of six councilors to be enacted as an emergency measure Tuesday night. Otherwise, it would require a second vote at an upcoming meeting and take effect 20 days later.

The freeze wouldn’t apply to some rental situations, including landlords who own fewer than 11 units, tenants at will, nonprofit residential elder care facilities and retirement communities, school dormitories, homeowners who rent out part of their property and short-term rentals.

The letter from Redbank’s owners said they believe the proposed eviction moratorium and rent freeze “would hurt us and numerous other apartment owners in South Portland.”

They wrote that the current economic environment of increasing inflation and operating costs “has had a more profound effect on Redbank Village than any other single property in our portfolio. … We have seen our in-place labor costs increase by more than 50 percent since takeover and the price of basic projects, like the installation of much needed sheds on the property, have increased by nearly 60 percent.”

“These increased operating costs make rent increases necessary for the business to survive,” they wrote. “Nevertheless, we are sensitive to the unique circumstances for our residents in South Portland and, as indicated in our discussions with both your office and the housing authority, we are committed to a solution that adequately addresses those circumstances.”

This fall, the owners “plan to embark on a $6 million capital project to repair and upgrade the property,” including a new clubhouse and fitness center, as well as landscaping upgrades, roof, deck and air-conditioning repairs, and other improvements.

“We know these changes will benefit the property and the community at large and we look forward to seeing those benefits realized,” they wrote.

