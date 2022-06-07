Residents in Cumberland, Falmouth, North Yarmouth and Yarmouth will vote Tuesday, June 14, for members of town councils and select boards, school boards and other town positions.

Cumberland

In Cumberland, Michael Edes, Brian Kilgallen, and Robert Vail are running for two seats on the Cumberland Town Council. Hannah Barry, Nicholas Dambrie, Dwight Deckelmann,

Christina Mitchell and Kim Vine are running for two seats on the SAD 51 School Board, which includes North Yarmouth.

Residents will also vote on Cumberland’s $21.8 million portion of the SAD 51 school budget. The school’s share of the property tax rate will increase by about $44 per $100,000 of property value. The owner of a $400,000 home would see a $176 increase for the schools in their tax bill.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Town Hall, 290 Tuttle Road.

Falmouth

Scott Booth, Emily Hinman, Sara Juli and Laurel Regan are running for two seats on the Falmouth School Board.

Residents will also vote for the school’s fiscal year 2023 budget of about $43 million. Not including the municipal budget, it is projected to increase the property tax rate by about $85 per $100,ooo of real estate valuation. The owner of a $500,000 home would see a $425 increase in their property tax bill from $8,715 for FY23.

The polls will be open at Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Yarmouth

Andrea Berry, Amy Haile, David Reed, James Moulton and Paul Whitmarsh are on the ballot for two, three-year terms on the Select Board. Katherine Perrin and Kevin Robinson are running for one, one-year term.

Leanne Candura and Timothy Valenti are vying to fill one seat on the School Administrative District 51 Board of Directors, which also includes Cumberland.

Peter Godsoe, Darla Hamlin and Andy Walsh are running for two seats on the budget committee.

Residents will vote on the town’s portion of the SAD 51 school budget, which is about $8.8 million. The school budget will account for a $67 increase per $100,000 of assessed property value, meaning the owner of a $400,000 home will have a $268 increase in their property tax bill from $6,840.

Voting is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Wescustogo Hall and Community Center, 120 Memorial Highway.

Yarmouth

Yarmouth residents will vote on a $34.4 million Yarmouth School Committee budget. If approved, the school share of the total budget would result in a 7.7% increase in the overall tax rate, or $152 per $100,000 of assessed property value, meaning the owner of a $500,000 home will see a $760 increase in their property tax bill from $9,900.

Voting is from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Yarmouth High School gym, 286 West Elm St.

