Gus Wing scored from second on Kempton Von Glinsky-Gregroire’s infield grounder in the bottom of the eighth as third-seeded Freeport edged No. 14 Gray-New Gloucester 2-1 Tuesday in a Class B South first-round baseball game at Freeport.

Gray-New Gloucester (4-13) took the lead on Ian Libby fielder’s choice in the top of the third, but Freeport (13-4) answered with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth.

Anthony Prescott had a pair of hits for the Patriots.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, POLAND 0: Noah Grant pitched a one-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks as the 10th-seeded Raiders (6-11) upset the seventh-seeded Knights (9-8) in Poland in the first round.

Ethan Lord had a two-run single in the first for Fryeburg and Bryce Richardson hit a double. The Raiders move on to the B South quarterfinals on Thursday.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, WELLS 0: Owen Tighe lined an RBI single to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth and Aidan Connelly followed with a two-run double as the fifth-seeded Capers (10-7) downed the 12th-seeded Warriors (5-12) in a first-round matchup at Cape Elizabeth.

Gabe Harmon had three hits for Cape Elizabeth and Antonio Dell’Aquilla added a pair of hits.

Curtis Sullivan threw a three-hitter and struck out nine for the Capers.

GREELY 8, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: The top-seeded Rangers (16-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and broke the contest open with five in the fifth, courtesy of a solo home run by Marky Axelsen II and a three-run blast from Mason Kelso, as they cruised by the 16th-seeded Eagles (3-13) at Cumberland in a prelim.

Zach Johnston got the victory, throwing five perfect innings, striking out 11.

CLASS A SOUTH

THORNTON ACADEMY 20, BIDDEFORD 0: Noah Frink was 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI as the top-seeded Golden Trojans (16-1) topped the 16th-seeded Tigers (3-15) in five innings in a first-round game at Saco.

Brayden Williams had a triple and a single with four RBI, and Brady Graffam and Christian Schaffer chipped in with two hits apiece.

Cody Bowker picked up the win, throwing the first three scoreless innings, allowing a single, fanning five.

