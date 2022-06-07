Two construction workers suffered life-threatening injuries on Tuesday afternoon when the roof of a building under construction in Naples collapsed.

Shane Malloy, 44, of West Gardiner, and Harold Collins, 44, of Vassalboro, each was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with what authorities described as serious, life threatening injuries. Both are employed by Malloy Construction Inc. in Gardiner.

The workplace accident, which took place at 12:54 p.m. at Captain Jack’s Restaurant at Naples Marina is under investigation by the Maine Occupational Safety and Health Association, according to a news release issued by Capt. Donald Foss of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office and the Naples Fire Department responded to the accident. The construction site encompasses Captain Jack’s Restaurant and the Naples Marina, which are located on the same property and share the same building. The entire site is undergoing large-scale construction, according to Foss.

While traveling to the scene, emergency responders were informed that Malloy was pinned under the collapsed roof. Before they arrived, someone using a forklift had extricated Malloy from the rubble. Malloy was initially transported to Bridgton Hospital before being airlifted to Maine Medical Center by Lifeflight helicopter.

Collins was also struck by the roof when it collapsed, but was not pinned. He sustained serious, life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Several other members of the construction crew were in the vicinity, but were not harmed.

Foss said the roof was being assembled at ground level and had been elevated approximately 6 feet in the air when it collapsed. At the time, workers were underneath the roof as well as on top of it.

Captain Jack’s Restaurant and Naples Marina are located at32 Naples Marina Lane, near the Route 302 causeway separating Long Lake from Brandy Pond.

