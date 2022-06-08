The Chocolate Church Arts Center will host two outdoor concerts in June on the shipyard at the Maine Maritime Museum at 243 Washington St. in Bath.

On June 18, singer-songwriter David Mallett will perform. In a career spanning four decades, Mallett has recorded 17 albums, and has written the classic American folk song “Garden Song (Inch by Inch, Row by Row).” Mallett has performed in clubs, concert halls and festivals across the US, Canada and Europe, and has appeared on numerous broadcasts, including NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion.” Known for his carefully written, poetic offerings, his body of work has provided material for an eclectic list of artists that includes Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger, Hal Ketchum, Emmylou Harris, John Denver and the Muppets.

June 19 will feature a show with Phil Elverum, who has released critically acclaimed music both as Mount Eerie and as The Microphones. Elverum, who hails from the Pacific Northwest town of Anacortes, is known best for his stunningly original and emotionally resonant music, from early tape experiments in the 1990s to the immersive “sound-diary” sound of The Microphones. His recordings represent just a portion of his artistic output, which has ranged from running a label and co-organizing festivals to self-publishing books, photography and painting.

Elverum’s music has been a favorite among critics and journalists for over a decade. Mount Eerie’s 2017 album A Crow Looked At Me was written after the death of Elverum’s wife (the artist Geneviève Castrée), and received especially widespread critical acclaim. Jon Caramanica of the New York Times called the album “harrowing but tender — much more tender than harrowing.” The music publication Pitchfork rated the album 9.0/10 and named it #14 on their “Best Albums of 2017” list.

Tickets for either Mount Eerie or David Mallett are $25 advance or $30 day of show. Tickets for all events and more information can be found at www.chocolatechurcharts.org, or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

