ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was removed from Tuesday night’s game against Boston with left groin tightness, but he isn’t concerned about possibly being sidelined.

The three-time MVP grimaced in the third inning while running to first base after hitting a double off Red Sox starter Garrett Whitlock. Trout easily reached second but not at full speed. He tried to stretch out the leg once he got there but came out of the game after talking with trainers.

“Coming out of the box, I didn’t feel it and then I felt like a little cramp. Then I got to second base and a little achy and tried to be smart about it. I’ll see how I feel tomorrow,” Trout said after the Angels lost 6-5 in 10 innings to tie a franchise record with 13 straight losses. “At least it isn’t nothing crazy.”

Trout hit a two-run homer to center in the first inning Tuesday. It was the first time he had multiple hits in a game since May 28 at home against Toronto. He is batting .284 and is tied for third in the American League with 14 home runs.

Trout missed the final 119 games of last season with a left calf strain. When fans saw Trout struggling with the leg, it brought up those memories.

There was no scan or MRI done after Trout left the game. Interim manager Phil Nevin remains cautiously optimistic.

“It was an easy decision to get him out of the game. He had two great at-bats. It was good to see him swing the bat like that and hopefully this isn’t anything too serious,” Nevin said. “We’ve got to reevaluate tomorrow because these things can act funny right away. Tomorrow is really the gauge for us.”

FUTURES GAME: Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17.

Scioscia, 63, played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002, and managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics.

Rollins, 43, was a three-time All-Star during a 17-season career that ended in 2016. He spent 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia before moving to the Dodgers in 2015 and the Chicago White Sox in his final season.

ALL-STAR GAME: Fan balloting began for the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.

A person can submit up to five votes per 24 hours during the first phase of voting, which runs through 2 p.m. on June 30. The leading vote-getter in each league will get a starting position in the game and will bypass the second round.

The second phase of voting, involving the top two at each position in each league other than outfield and the top six outfielders in each league, runs from noon on July 5 through 2 p.m. on July 8.

A National League designated hitter also will be voted on following the decision by Major League Baseball and the players’ association in March to expand the DH to the NL.

Elected starters will be announced July 8. The 23 pitchers and reserves are announced on July 10, chosen partly by player voting and partly by the commissioner’s office.

ARBITRATION: Shortstop Dansby Swanson beat the Braves in salary arbitration and outfielder Adam Duvall – a former Sanford Mainer – lost to Atlanta, leaving teams with a 6-3 advantage over players this year.

Swanson was awarded $10 million rather than the team’s $9.2 million offer by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit, who heard arguments on Tuesday.

Duvall was given the Braves’ $9,275,000 offer rather than his $10,275,000 request by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon, who listened to arguments on Friday.

Arbitration hearings usually are held during the first three weeks of February but were delayed by the lockout.

Hearings are scheduled through June 24. Other players still scheduled for hearings include New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Minnesota catcher Gary Sanchez, Miami catcher Jacob Stallings, Seattle outfielder Jesse Winker, Kansas City second baseman Nicky Lopez and Cincinnati pitcher Lucas Sims.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

TIGERS 3, PIRATES 1: Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and visiting Detroit completed a two-game sweep of Pittsburgh.

Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single off Wil Crowe (2-3) and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop to shallow center that Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds appeared to track down. Replays showed that Reynolds trapped the ball. Cabrera stepped in and delivered a sharp single up the middle, scoring Castro from second as Reynolds’ throw home sailed well up the first-base line.

Schoop and Austin Meadows had two hits apiece for Detroit. Daz Cameron drove in two runs, the first with an RBI triple in the second and the second with an RBI double in the ninth to provide a little insurance for the Tigers.

