The owner of a West Gardiner construction company has died from his injuries a day after a roof collapsed on him at a job site Tuesday, a spokesperson for Maine Medical Center said.

The accident took place just before 1 p.m. at Captain Jack’s Restaurant and Naples Marina, where a crew from Malloy Construction Inc. was working on a renovation and expansion. Shane Malloy, 44, of West Gardiner, and Harold Collins, 44, of Vassalboro, were taken to the Portland hospital with what authorities described as life-threatening injuries.

Hospital spokeswoman Caroline Cornish said Wednesday that Malloy had died.

She also said Collins was listed in serious condition, an improvement from critical condition the night before. A GoFundMe for Collins describes injuries that include multiple fractures to his leg, pelvis and spine. The campaign is asking for donations to support Collins and his wife, and it had raised $1,200 toward a $10,000 goal as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“As we can all imagine, this is going to be a VERY LONG recovery,” the GoFundMe says. “Harold is a wonderful man who has a big heart and would do anything to help anyone.”

The accident is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, a process that can take up to six months. It is not yet clear what caused the roof to collapse. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Naples Fire Department responded to the scene Tuesday.

Advertisement

Capt. Donald Foss of the sheriff’s office said the roof was being assembled at ground level and had been elevated approximately 6 feet in the air by construction supports when it collapsed. At the time, workers were underneath the roof as well as on top of it. Collins was struck by the roof, and Malloy was pinned beneath it. Foss said someone used a forklift to lift the roof off Malloy and extricate him while first responders were on their way.

The Naples Marina issued a statement Tuesday evening on Facebook that said workers were attempting to secure a section of a shed roof attached to the main building when the roof broke away and struck the workers. Naples Marina said the workers were trapped under the roof until they were freed by marina employees.

Naples Marina said it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation by OSHA, and that Malloy Construction is the primary contractor for its renovation and expansion project.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Malloy workers and their families,” Naples Marina said.

Malloy Construction Inc. has been in business since 1998, according to its website. The company builds custom homes, additions, does roofing and siding, and works on commercial construction projects. Messages left with the company Tuesday and Wednesday were not returned.

An online database shows OSHA conducted an inspection of a Malloy Construction worksite in September 2015. Ted Fitzgerald, a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Labor, said the visit was planned, not in response to a complaint or incident. The company was cited for two violations related to fall protection and fall protection training, and the parties resolved them with a settlement the following month that did not include cash penalties.

Also this month, a worker died when a carport that was being removed collapsed on him in Rockland. OSHA is also investigating that incident. The agency reported that Maine had 20 workplace fatalities in 2020, the most recent year for which data was available, including at least five in the construction industry.

Related Headlines Two construction workers suffer life-threatening injuries following roof collapse in Naples

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous