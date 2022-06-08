The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland will hold the Blessing of the Fleet on Sunday afternoon at the Maine State Pier.
The ceremony will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the pier located at Commercial and Franklin streets on the Portland waterfront.
“This blessing is a fun Catholic tradition that is celebrated in many maritime communities throughout the world,” said the Rev. Seamus Griesbach, pastor of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes.
“We ask the Lord to bless all recreational boats and current mariners and their vessels as we begin the summer season,” Griesbach said.
The free event will feature a variety of boats, including water taxis, lobster boats, trawlers and a tugboat. All are welcome.
