LEWISTON — One person was dead and several others hurt Wednesday afternoon when vehicles collided about 2:30 p.m. at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard.

Police blocked a section of the roadway, rescue crews responded and numerous patients were taken to hospitals.

As the victims were extricated from the vehicles Lewiston rescue crews called for additional ambulances from Auburn and Lisbon. Early reports were that at least three vehicles had collided near the intersection.

A car involved in the collision, a Volvo, came to rest in the middle of Lisbon Street. After occupants were pulled from that vehicle, it was covered with a tarp. A witness said it appeared that car had been rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Police, fire and rescue crews remained at the scene later Wednesday as the cause of the wreck were being investigated. Traffic was being rerouted around the area, down Cassell Street and other side roads.

This story will be updated.

