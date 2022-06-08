Lewiston firefighters remove the door of a Volvo that was rear-ended by a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

LEWISTON — One person was dead and several others hurt Wednesday afternoon when vehicles collided about 2:30 p.m. at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard.

Police blocked a section of the roadway, rescue crews responded and numerous patients were taken to hospitals.

As the victims were extricated from the vehicles Lewiston rescue crews called for additional ambulances from Auburn and Lisbon. Early reports were that at least three vehicles had collided near the intersection.

A car involved in the collision, a Volvo, came to rest in the middle of Lisbon Street. After occupants were pulled from that vehicle, it was covered with a tarp. A witness said it appeared that car had been rear-ended by a pickup truck.

Police, fire and rescue crews remained at the scene later Wednesday as the cause of the wreck were being investigated. Traffic was being rerouted around the area, down Cassell Street and other side roads.

This story will be updated.


Lewiston firefighters examine the wreckage from a collision Wednesday afternoon at Lisbon Street and Scribner Boulevard. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal


Emergency responders talk with the driver, right, of a vehicle, background, Wednesday afternoon on Lisbon Street in Lewiston as others work on extricating others from the vehicle. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal


A pickup truck that hit the back of a vehicle Wednesday afternoon on Lisbon Street in Lewiston pulled around the corner and into the parking lot of a gas station after the crash. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal


A good samaritan holds an umbrella Wednesday afternoon during a rainstorm for the driver of a vehicle that was rear-ended on Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal


