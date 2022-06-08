OLYMPICS

Most basketball games at the Paris Olympics could be played a three-hour journey outside the host city, a plan criticized Wednesday by the sport’s governing body trying to get a better deal for players.

Paris organizers have struggled to find agreement on a suitable basketball venue for games before the medal rounds at the 2024 Summer Games, and the latest proposal is the soccer stadium in Lille – about 130 miles from Paris.

The previous plan was to use an arena in the capital, but that venue was dropped in March amid a backlash by NBA players from France who said the ceiling was too low for basketball.

“We don’t feel that our athletes should be subject to the conditions we currently have on the table,” Andreas Zagklis, secretary general of world basketball body FIBA, told Paris officials Wednesday stressing “serious concerns” and citing three changes of venue plans in five years.

If Lille is approved, the men’s and women’s basketball tournament would not come to Paris until the final few days of the July 26-Aug. 11 Olympics. The sport is expected to be among the biggest draws at the Paris Games to see NBA and WNBA stars.

Playing in Lille, a northeast city close to the border with Belgium, would leave players unable to stay in the Athlete Village in Paris or facing three-hour transport times, Zagklis said at a meeting of the umbrella group of Summer Games sports in Lausanne.

SOCCER

REAL MADRID: Real Madrid extended Luka Modric’s contract for another year, keeping intact the midfield that helped the club win a record-extending 14th European title this season.

The 36-year-old Croatian signed a new deal with the Spanish club until June 2023 and will return to play alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro, the trio that helped Madrid win five Champions League titles in the last nine seasons.

AUGSBURG: Augsburg has hired Enrico Maaßen as its coach ahead of the new season after coaxing him from Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund’s under-23s.

Augsburg said Maaßen had agreed to succeed Markus Weinzierl, who quit unexpectedly at the end of last season, and that it had reached an agreement with Dortmund over his move.

TENNIS

STUTTGART OPEN: Matteo Berrettini marked his injury comeback with a 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 win over Radu Albot in the second round in Germany.

The second-seeded Berrettini was playing in his first match since undergoing surgery on his right hand in March.

Berrettini next plays either compatriot Lorenzo Sonego or home favorite Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals at the grass-court tournament.

Also, Benjamin Bonzi defeated fellow French player Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (3), 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal against either fourth-seeded Denis Shapovalov or German player Oscar Otte.

Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-5, 6-3 in the last first-round match to be completed. Their match was suspended on Tuesday due to rain.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

USA GAMES: Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff’s office.

No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated event, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen Monday near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held, the sheriff’s office said.

They had turned in the room keys for their lodging and left behind their belongings and personal bags, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to Special Olympics organizers, five of the men are not Special Olympics athletes, and one is an adult with an intellectual disability, WKMG reported.

SWIMMING

COLLEGES: Jack Bauerle, who won seven NCAA women’s team championships in his 43 years as Georgia’s swimming coach, announced his retirement.

Bauerle, 70, is the longest-tenured coach of any sport in Georgia history. He coached the 2008 U.S. Olympic women’s team to 14 medals. He also served as an assistant on the U.S. team in 2000 and the men’s team in 2016 and 2020.

Bauerle has been involved in Georgia athletics for 50 years as an athlete and coach. He was named the women’s coach in 1979 and added the title of men’s coach in 1983.

Bauerle’s 43-year career matched former Louisiana State gymnastics coach Sara “D-D” Breaux for the longest tenure of any coach in Southeastern Conference history.