Second-ranked Falmouth twice erased two-run deficits and rallied to beat No. 7 Portland, 8-5, in a Class A South baseball quarterfinal Wednesday afternoon in Falmouth.

The Navigators will host No. 3 South Portland, the reigning state champion, in the semifinals Saturday.

Portland (10-7-1) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Grant Crosby. Falmouth (16-2) got a run in the third on a double from Brady Coyne (three hits), then took a 3-2 lead in the fifth, as Dom Tracy and Patrick Gill each hit a sacrifice fly.

Portland answered with a three-run, two-out rally in the top of the sixth. Anthony Bisco drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the game, and Henry followed with a two-run single.

But Falmouth drew even in the bottom half on an error and catcher’s interference before Gill’s two-run single put the Navigators ahead to stay. An RBI groundout from Bennett Smith, who earned the win in relief, produced the final run.

Bibeau and Colby Winship each had two hits for the Bulldogs.

SOUTH PORTLAND 5, WESTBROOK 1: Andrew Heffernan pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the third-seeded Red Riots (15-3) scored four runs in the sixth inning to beat the sixth-seeded Blue Blazes (10-7-1) in a Class A South quarterfinal at South Portland.

Richard Gilboy scored on a double steal in the bottom of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie. Jack Houle hit an RBI double and Alex Domingos added an RBI single.

Chris Kullman had an RBI single for Westbrook.

LACROSSE

LEWISTON 7, PORTLAND 5: The fourth-seeded Blue Devils (5-8) scored three goals in a 31-second span late in the second quarter and advanced to the Class A North semifinals with win over the No. 5 Bulldogs (4-9) in Lewiston.

Eli Bigelow, Jackson Bement and Sam Courtemanche each scored twice for Lewiston.

Tobey MacCachran led Portland with two goals.

WELLS 19, LINCOLN ACADEMY 5: Eli Steere and Gavyn Petrie each recorded six goals and three assists as the fourth-seeded Warriors (9-4) cruised to a win over the 13th-seeded Eagles (4-9) in a Class C first-round game at Wells.

Dom Buxton, Nathan Bolduc and Conner Whitten added two goals apiece.

Issac Rich and Nathan Iliffe scored twice for Lincoln Academy.

WINDHAM 20, CHEVERUS 1: Alex Yeaton collected four goals and three assists to lead the second-seeded Eagles (8-5) past the No. 7 Stags (4-9) in a Class A North quarterfinal at Windham.

Blake McPherson and George Voinea added three goals apiece. Reed Wescott made 11 saves.

Nico Nason scored for Cheverus.

