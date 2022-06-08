Morgan Wills struck out 15 while pitching a no-hitter, and ninth-seeded Messalonskee scored four runs in the seventh inning to upset top-ranked Brunswick, 4-2, in a Class A North softball quarterfinal Wednesday in Brunswick.

Despite being held hitless, Brunswick (15-2) took a 2-0 lead into the seventh. Jordan Lambert led off with a single and scored on a one-out single by Kyra Cummings. Audrey Mihm tied the game with a hit down the left-field line, and Isabel Culver put Messalonskee (7-11) in front with a sacrifice fly. Lexi Bayne’s RBI single capped the rally.

Brunswick grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second inning with the help of an error and a passed ball. In the fourth, Kelsey Sullivan reached on a third-strike wild pitch, stole second and third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sophia Morin.

LACROSSE

SCARBOROUGH 12, MARSHWOOD 10: Darby Stolz scored five goals to lead the sixth-seeded Red Storm (8-6) to a Class A South quarterfinal win over the No. 3 Hawks (8-5) in South Berwick.

Natalie Bilodeau contributed three goals and Molly Henderson had two for Scarborough.

Eva Moreland paced Marshwood with four goals and an assist.

MASSABESIC 12, BIDDEFORD 4: Emily Jacobs notched four goals and two assists to power the second-seeded Mustangs (12-1) past the seventh-seeded Tigers (7-7) in a Class A South quarterfinal at Waterboro.

Shay Lane and Emma Scully chipped in with two goals apiece.

WINDHAM 17, LEWISTON 3: Izzy Babb scored five goals, and Sid McCusker had four goals and two assists for the third-seeded Eagles (8-5) in Class A North quarterfinal win over the sixth-seeded Blue Devils (3-10) in Windham.

Molly Black added two goals and two assists, and Emma Ammons also scored twice.

Lewiston got two goals from Rebecca Lussier and one from Mya Grant.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 14, WINSLOW 8: Marley LeBel and Mariam DeLisle combined for 11 goals as the fifth-seeded Eagles (9-4) advanced to the Class C quarterfinals with a win over the 12th-seeded Black Raiders (4-9) in Newcastle.

LeBel finished with six goals and an assist. DeLisle added five goals and assist.

Lincoln also got two goals from Dakota Gregory and one from Remy LeBel. Hunter Gilmore made 13 saves.

Sage Clukey scored five goals for Winslow.

WAYNFLETE 15, TRAIP ACADEMY 0: Morgan Earls, Lucy Sarno and Lolie Millspaugh each tallied three goals as the sixth-seeded Flyers (7-6) cruised past the 11th-seeded Rangers (3-10) in a Class C first-round game at Portland.

Tilsley Kelly added two goals and three assists. Waynflete goalie Emily Girard finished with 10 saves.

Charlotte Masse made eight saves for Traip.

WELLS 19, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4: Ruby McMinis scored six goals and Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan had four goals and four assists as the fourth-seeded Warriors (10-3) handled the 13th-seeded Patriots (3-10) to advance to the Class C quarterfinals.

Ava Tavares chipped in with ithree goals and Grace Ramsdell added two goals and two assists.

Lexi Walllingford scored twice for Gray-New Gloucester.

LAKE REGION 16, ERSKINE ACADEMY 5: Abby Elsaesser scored four goals and Olivia England notched two goals and six assists, leading the eighth-seeded Lakers past the No. 9 Eagles in a Class C first-round game at Naples.

Katie Keenan and Brooke Toole also scored twice.

Sarah Praul paced Erskine with four goals.

