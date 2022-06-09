LEWISTON — Police said nobody was hurt Thursday afternoon when a Jeep slammed into the back of a school bus on East Avenue.

The Jeep, driven by Robert Anderson, 23, of Poland struck the back of the Hudson school bus at about noon on a stretch of East Avenue near Green Street. The bus was ferrying a handful of students from St. Dominic’s Academy when it was struck.

A witness said it appeared that the bus had stopped in traffic for the driver of a vehicle who was making a left turn onto Warren Avenue. Behind the bus, the driver of the Jeep was unable to brake in time to avoid the collision, the witness said.

Another witness said both drivers appeared shaken at the scene, but that neither was hurt, nor were any of the students. Parents of the high schoolers were called to pick up their children at the scene.

The bus driver’s name was not immediately available.

Damage to the front end of Anderson’s Jeep was extensive. Police were investigating later Thursday to determine the cause of the crash.

