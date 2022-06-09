I was extremely concerned to read about the out-of-state money funding a campaign against District Attorney Jonathan Sahrbeck.

Jonathan has been an impressive leader during COVID-19, engaging community groups and making treatment drug court a priority. He champions restorative justice and diversion programs. His 15 years of experience as a prosecutor are essential to managing the busiest courts in the state, especially as the judicial system is working to handle the backlog of cases caused by the pandemic.

Prior to COVID, I assisted with a Casco Bay High School class coming to witness criminal arraignments. Jonathan immediately offered to speak with the students about restorative justice. His kindness and engagement with them was genuine. Please join me in reelecting Jonathan Sahrbeck as Cumberland County District Attorney.

Lise Wagner

Portland

