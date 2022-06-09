Barbara Bagshaw is running in this upcoming primary, on June 14th, for House of Representatives in district 106. She has already made a significant impact in our community. She has never been a politician but has over 30 years of experience in public service to include teaching locally, heading a nonprofit organization to aiding children in 24 countries internationally.

I am tired of politicians who do not understand the people that work hard every day to support themselves and their community. Barbara understands hard work and relates to all of us. She genuinely cares and will listen to our concerns. She is a strong advocate for our children’s education and development, small businesses, reducing our tax burden and building strength among people.

Barbara is passionate about being part of “real change”! We have to move in a different direction and cannot continue to vote for seasoned politicians who do not relate to our needs.

Robbin Frost

Windham

