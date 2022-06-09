Maine, which had the nation’s highest COVID-19 infection rate a month ago, now ranks 44th and has the lowest rate of new cases in the Northeast.

The state has seen new cases and hospitalizations drop dramatically over the past four weeks after a surge of cases in the region briefly made Maine the nation’s number one hot spot based on data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maine’s infection rate has dropped from 407 new cases per 100,000 residents one month ago to 134 new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days, according to the CDC. Maine’s rate is now the sixth lowest among all states and well below the national seven-day infection rate of 220 cases per 100,000 people.

And hospitalizations and new cases continued to fall Thursday.

There were 132 patients hospitalized with COVID statewide as of Thursday morning, including 19 in critical care and eight on ventilators. That number is down from 139 on Wednesday and down 43 percent from May 17, when Maine reported a three-month peak of 231 hospitalized patients.

The state also reported 319 new cases on Thursday, bringing the seven-day average down to 258 new cases per day. The state was reporting an average of more than 800 new cases a day in early May.

The rate of positive tests submitted to the state and the percentage of all tests that come back positive also have steadily declined over the past four weeks. And wastewater tests also continue to show a general decline in virus levels around the state.

One additional deaths was reported by the Maine CDC on Thursday. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 265,242 cases and 2,400 deaths.

This story will be updated.

