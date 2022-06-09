AUGUSTA — A commission in Maine will develop a plan to implement a paid family and medical leave benefits program for the state.

Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry of Brunswick has been appointed to chair the commission, state officials said Thursday.

The commission’s job will be to consult with other states that have established such a program and develop one for Maine, officials said.

The commission is expected to issue a report of its findings and recommendations by early November. The report could include recommendations for legislation necessary to implement the plan.

A 2021 bill created the commission. Members will include lawmakers, business owners, health care professionals and others, officials said.

