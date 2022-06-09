SOUTH PORTLAND – Lester L. Doucette, 82, of South Portland, passed away early Sunday morning on June 5, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.

He was born in Van Buren on April 4, 1940, a son of George and Antoinette (Violette) Doucette. After high school, Les served his country in the United States Army.

Lester was from the generation of hard work. He was employed by Logan Painting for several years. He later owned and operated his own painting business for over 40 years.

In his younger days Les and his family spent many weekends at dog shows and sled racing with his huskies that he raised.

When time permitted, Les would be found on the golf course. He frequented Salmon Falls Country Club, Gorham Country Club and Nonesuch River Golf Club.

Most recently, Les enjoyed dancing and making New Year’s Eve special with Marion, a time they cherished together. He will be sadly missed. Every time you see peanut M&M’s, think of Les and all the memories.

He was predeceased by one brother, George Doucette and one sister, Barbara Foley.

He is survived by his partner of 10 years, Marion Levesque; his three children, Tammy Wakefield and her husband Jim, Amy Esposito and her husband Peter and Melissa Sevigny and her husband Tim; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Rodney Doucette and his wife Nancy, Carol Doucette, Paula MacDonald and her husband Norman, June Dominicus and her husband Rick, sister-in-law, Sandra Doucette; nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Lester’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

