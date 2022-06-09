Thelma A. (Merrill) (Bernard) Voutour 1935 – 2022 BATH – Thelma A. (Merrill) (Bernard) Voutour, a former resident of Freeport, died June 4, 2022, surrounded by her family. She has lived at Winship Green in Bath, Maine, for the past seven years. Thelma was born in Poland, Maine, on Sept. 30, 1935, daughter of Thomas O. and Irma W. (Tripp) Merrill. She attended Lovell schools and worked in childcare until she began working at Eastland shoe in 1977. She retired in 2001. She loved country music, dancing at Harmony Hall. spending time with her family, watching Red Sox games and BLTs from Derosier’s in Freeport. She is survived by two sisters, Alice Burnell and Myrtle Brady, and one brother, Harry Merrill, her children, Barry Bernard (Sarah), Randy Bernard (Jeannette), Maryellen Arsenault (Edward), Rocky Bernard (Kathy), Mona Riehn (Rolland), Christy Diaz (Miguel), Joey Ring (Larry), Troy Voutour, two stepdaughters, one stepson, 18 granddaughters, four grandsons, 11 great-granddaughters, 10 great-grandsons, one great great-granddaughter, one great-great-grandson, another great great grandchild expected in November and her very large extended family that she loved greatly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Joseph D. Bernard (1971) and Isaac Voutour (2004), eight brothers, five sisters, her granddaughter Rebecca Jane Bernard and her great-granddaughter Sophia Rae Gerry. Services will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home in Yarmouth on Friday, June 10, with visitation from 9:30-11 a.m., immediately followed by a service at 11 a.m., and a graveside service at Pine Street Cemetery in Auburn at 1:30 p.m. You may offer your memoires or condolences at http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers our family would encourage donations to your local volunteer fire department or the Bath Food Bank, http://www.bathfoodbank.org/donations.

