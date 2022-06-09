SCARBOROUGH – Vincent “Vinnie” Arthur Degifico Jr. passed away on June 6, 2022, at Gosnell House in Scarborough surrounded by family after a hard fought 13-month battle with metastatic esophageal cancer.

He was born at Mercy Hospital in Portland on Sept.1, 1964, to Vincent A. “Jimmy” and Patricia Ann (Van Tigue) Degifico. His childhood home was on Walnut Street, South Portland, where he enjoyed countless wiffle ball games in the circle. He attended Brown Elementary, Mahoney Junior High, and South Portland High School, graduating in 1983. In the first month of high school, he met Cindy White who would later become his wife. He continued his education at the University of Southern Maine, graduating with a B.A. in History. He was employed at USM as an athletic administrator and ran the Ice Arena for 24 years. He was a devoted fan of the New York Giants and traveled to East Rutherford and beyond for many games.

Vinnie and Cindy were married on Dec. 26, 1987, at St. John the Evangelist Church in South Portland. The ground was snow-covered, but it was a sunny 50-degree day. After a reception at Valle’s, they traveled to Jamaica for a honeymoon. In 1992, they bought their first house on Riverview Street, Portland. Five years later, they welcomed their first child, Anthony Vincent. In 1998, they moved back to South Portland. They were blessed with a second child, Maria Bianca, in 2002.

Vinnie adored his kids and especially enjoyed their athletic activities. He coached their football, basketball, and baseball teams for many years and was active on the booster clubs. For their 25th wedding anniversary, Vinnie and Cindy renewed their vows at The Basilica of Saint Patrick’s Old Cathedral in New York’s Little Italy with Anthony and Maria by their side.

Vinnie excelled at baseball and played on the USM team for three years where he earned All American honors twice and led the nation in hitting with a .526 batting average. It is a USM record that still stands today. In June 1987, he was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the 17th round of the MLB draft. He played five years in the Red Sox minor league system, advancing to the AA level in New Britain, Conn. When an ankle injury ended his playing career, he turned his attention toward coaching. He was assistant coach to Ed Flaherty at USM for 28 years and claims to remember every player who came through the system. He was especially proud to see Anthony wear the Huskies uniform and develop into an excellent player and leader.

Vinnie was inducted into the USM Husky Hall of Fame and the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame. Vinnie was instrumental in the revival of the Twilight League. He and Cindy also started the Southern Maine Tomahawks AAU Baseball Club to develop local youths and give them opportunities to compete at the national level. They expanded their AAU club and created Southern Maine Shock girls’ basketball program with coach Rachele Burns. He took great pride in watching Maria play for Shock and continue her basketball career at USM.

Vinnie is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia; son, Anthony, daughter, Maria; sisters Deborah (Arthur) Marshall and Donna (Timothy) O’Carroll, brother, Thomas; mother-in-law, Susan White; nephews Tim (Sarah) O’Carroll, Andrew (Jessica) Degifico, Brenden (Danielle) Marshall, nieces Amanda (Kevin) Colwell, Erin (Christopher) Blanchette, Katherine (Andrew) Hopkins, and Alexis Degifico; and several great-nieces/nephews.

Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 12 p.m., Friday, June 10, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Portland. A reception will follow at Holiday Inn by the Bay.

In lieu of flowers,

please consider a donation to a scholarship the family has created in his name for SPHS students who plan to be on an athletic team at USM. Donations may

be directed to

Cynthia Degifico

c/o Town & Country FCU,

P.O. Box 9420,

South Portland, ME 04116-9420

