There was no question the motorcycle needed work. The upper fairing and tail piece were badly damaged in a crash. The lower fairing sustained less damage, but it was scratched.

Kennebunk motorcycle racer Troy Hogg had always intended to take his 2018 Kramer EVO-II to students in the auto collision repair course at Sanford Regional Technical Center for a new paint job. After his mishap on a race track in August, it became more critical, and there was more to the project than paint.

“They did a fantastic job,” said Hogg. “They made it new again.”

Students at the regional technical center in Sanford attend classes in their chosen field in their junior and senior years. They hail from high schools in Kennebunk, Wells, Waterboro, the Berwicks, York, Kittery and Sanford.

Auto Collision Repair teacher Jason Brown estimated students put 30 to 40 hours of work into the motorcycle project. He told Hogg it was a good exercise for his students.

First, they had to get the pieces back in shape – with fiberglass repair, followed by body filler. Then came sanding, priming, and sanding again, Brown explained.

All the students contributed to the project, from doing the first bits right down to printing the graphic that went on the tail piece.

“We prepped and sanded, and had to find the right colors, and mix them,” said student Carlos Martin, who already has a job in the field, just down the road a couple of miles at Cabana’s Auto Body.

They sanded some more, washed the parts, and removed any debris – dust or other particles – before applying the base coat.

“I like painting,” said student Seth Hultstrom.

Mindful of the war in Ukraine, Hogg said he wanted to show support for the Ukranian people in some way and chose the yellow and blue colors of the country’s flag for his motorcycle.

Hogg has been racing motorcycles for some time – for about five years in the 1990s and again since 2015, and races with the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association and the United States Classic Racing Association. These days, he can be seen on the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Canaan (New Hampshire) Motor Club track, New Jersey, Blackhawk Farms Raceway in South Beloit, Illinois, and he plans to compete in a national race in Barber, Alabama, in October.

He played semi-pro football until about 15 years ago and keeps involved refereeing high school games.

Brown said the motorcycle project is one of many students undertake annually – people with auto, marine or in this case motorcycle body work to be done contact the program and are provided with an estimate. Students do the work, and the proceeds are invested back into the program.

Hogg said he first spoke to Brown about a paint job for the bike three years ago. As time passed, COVID came along, which altered school schedules.

He was in a race on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway track on Aug. 2 when he went down at around 70 m.p.h. He sustained some injuries, which have mended, as did the motorcycle, which is now in top condition.

He invited the students to drop by and visit him at the track if they are in New Hampshire for the upcoming Bike Week.

“I am so pleased and happy,” said Hogg. “This is an incredible program. They did a wonderful job.”

