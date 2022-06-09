NEW HIRES

Channel 8 WMTW has hired national award-winning anchor and investigative journalist Jon Chrisos as its new evening anchor. Viewers will see him with anchors Meghan Torjussen, Allison Ross, Roger Griswold and Travis Lee on weeknights. Chrisos brings nearly two decades of experience as a broadcast journalist.

Meteorologist Colleen Hurley also has joined Channel 8 WMTW. Viewers will see Hurley regularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Linda Ruth has joined Green Tree Events as an event coordinator. Ruth was most recently with Martin’s Point Health Care.

The Onion Foundation in Auburn has named Diana Morris as its inaugural executive director. Morris served as the director of Open Society Institute-Baltimore for over two decades.

Dr. Milaim Mustafa has joined Northern Light Mercy Cancer Care in Portland. Mustafa previously practiced at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Ed Goff has joined Skowhegan Savings Bank as an assistant vice president and commercial lender. Goff, of Norridgewock, comes to the bank with nearly 20 years of experience in small business ownership, including a construction equipment rental business and a chain of car washes from Skowhegan to Brunswick.

Tri-County Mental Health Services, based in Lewiston, has announced three new hires:

Katie Morissette has joined the organization as a community housing manager. Morissette brings extensive experience working in health care management and patient care. She previously worked as supervisor of patient access at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

Leslie Ogilvie has joined Tri-County as a grants and communication manager. Ogilvie previously worked as a project manager and senior research associate for a small research firm.

Colin O’Neill has joined Tri-County as a chief clinical officer. O’Neill brings over 25 years of management, planning and consulting experience in both the public and nonprofit sectors. O’Neill previously served as associate commissioner for the Maine Department of Corrections.

Sustainable Fisheries Partnership has hired Heather Sadusky as program director for North America. Sadusky previously worked with NOAA Sea Grant, managing the Maine Aquaculture Hub.

Adam Mains has joined Portland-based Aquarius Property Management as a maintenance director. Mains spent the past 13 years at a large residential asset management firm.

PROMOTIONS

Northeast Credit Union has promoted Tatjana Simon to assistant vice president and regional sales manager. Simon joined the credit union as a senior member service representative. She was promoted to assistant branch manager in Lee, branch manager in Lee and then in Rochester.

Portland-based Whitten Architects has expanded its leadership team with the promotion of two associates:

Tom Lane has been a member of the Whitten team since 2017. Lane has practiced in architectural offices in Boston and Salt Lake City, and worked on projects including an art museum, health care facility, library and custom residential.

Will Fellis has been with the firm since 2012. Fellis has interned at architecture and engineering firms in Maine including WBRC Architects & Engineers in Portland and Roc Caivano Architects in Bar Harbor.

GENERAL

John Doughty, of Portland wealth management firm R.M. Davis, has been named to the Boston Economic Club. Doughty is Maine’s sole member of the nearly century-old social, economic and public policy forum. He joined R.M. Davis in 2002.

Deb McDonald, an account manager at Camden-based Allen Insurance and Financial, has earned the designation of Certified Insurance Counselor.

Angela Fagan, food service assistant at York High School, has been recognized by the national, nonprofit School Nutrition Association as the Northeast Regional Employee of the Year. Fagan’s specialty is her salads. When she took on the project, she served around 10 entrée salads daily. Now, she serves 50 to 75 salads a day.

RETIREMENTS

Kelley Kash, chief executive of Augusta-based Maine Veterans’ Homes, has announced plans to retire this fall after more than 15 years of leadership. Kash has led the award-winning nonprofit since 2007, following a 23-year career in the the Air Force Medical Service Corps. More than $125 million in projects were completed under Kash’s leadership, including the new small-house model MVH Augusta Home, despite the challenging recent years of the pandemic.

