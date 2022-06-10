SCARBOROUGH — Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader added Calvin Willette to the team at their Auburn location. The company also has a location in Scarborough

Willette grew up in Auburn, and attended Edward Little High School. He then continued his education at the University of Southern Maine and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Willette was previously a paralegal at Berman & Simmons, P.A. where he learned how to communicate with many different people from many different backgrounds. Also, like at the Fontaine Family, as a paralegal he was always taught to respond as promptly as possible to all of his clients.

Willette currently resides in Auburn with his girlfriend and golden retriever Winnie. He grew up with most of his family living in the Auburn-Lewiston area. In his downtime, Willette enjoys reading, taking hikes with his girlfriend and dog, and hopes to add traveling as a hobby in the future.

Willette comes to Fontaine with his sales agent license and looks forward to serving both home buyers and home sellers with the support of the Fontaine Team. Willette will be working out of the Auburn location and can be reached at (207) 576-0133 or [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: