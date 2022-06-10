With community support through stewardship and fundraising, the Scarborough Land Trust manages over 1,600 acres of meadows, streams, woods, and marshes in our favorite town. We depend on their work and every hard-working, local land trust in our state to protect natural habitats for generations to enjoy. Late spring is always a special time in Maine.

Below are some of our favorite walks to take when so much is at full bloom.

WARREN WOODS PRESERVE began as a generous land donation from Elaine Stimson Warren’s family. These special wet-land woods and meadows are home to wild cranberries, blueberries, and native orchids. SLT recently acquired over 70 acres to add to the preserve, and we are proud to say we were part of this transaction. This new parcel protects another stretch of the Nonesuch River, a life source for endemic wildlife and migratory birds.

BLUE POINT PRESERVE. This is the land trust’s first acquisition on Scarborough Marsh. The trail is short, just over half a mile, and it has peaceful views of the marsh. The small parking lot is off Pine Point Rd. If the lot is full, or you want to walk further, the sands of Pine Point Beach will take you as far south as Old Orchard Beach.

FULLER FARM PRESERVE has had recent infrastructure investment over its nearly three miles of trails. It’s particularly great place for birdwatching. Look for bobolinks this time of year. Then, stop at BROADTURN FARM, just down the road. There’s a short walking trail, then you can pick out organic produce, gorgeous flowers, and hopefully meet the farm dogs or cats.

Because we love where we live, Julia and I have pledged $250 of every transaction we complete in Scarborough to the land trust this year. Visit scarboroughlandtrust.org learn more about how you can support their work.

Looking to buy or sell in Scarborough or beyond? Contact Tom and Julia Ranello at 207-838-1651 or [email protected].

