Riley Parnham singled home Noah Fitzgerald with the go-ahead run in the fifth inning, lifting 12th-seeded Marshwood to a 3-2 win over fourth-seeded Scarborough in a Class A South baseball quarterfinal Friday in Scarborough.

Marshwood starter Andrew Gray pitched into the seventh inning, striking out six, walking none and allowing four hits before being relieved by Charlie Winter, who got the final two outs for the save.

Erik Swenson pitched five strong innings for Scarborough (13-5), allowing five hits, two earned runs and a walk while striking out four. Ben Seguin struck out four over the final two innings.

Fitzgerald and Henry Dimmerling each doubled and drove in a run as Marshwood (8-9-1) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Mason Porter had two hits and an RBI and TJ Laponis also drove in a run as the Red Storm tied it in the bottom of the first.

FREEPORT 3, YORK 0: Nathan Abbott’s three-run homer produced all the scoring and Blaine Cockburn threw a two-hitter to lead the third-seeded Falcons (14-4) past the sixth-seeded Wildcats (12-6) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Freeport.

The two-time defending regional champions advanced to host 15th-seeded Lake Region at noon Saturday.

Cockburn and Wildcats pitcher Hayden Henriksen each allowed just one hit through three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, though, Cockburn beat out an infield hit with one out, Thomas Roy also singled, and Abbott hit his third home run versus York this year – a blast over the fence in left field.

Cockburn allowed just three base runners, on two singles and an error, and struck out eight.

THORNTON ACADEMY 9, SANFORD 0: Cody Bowker struck out eight over six innings as the top-seeded Golden Trojans (17-1) cruised past the eighth-seeded Spartans (10-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Saco.

Bowker allowed two hits and no walks. He also had two hits, scored three runs and drove in another. Nic Frink hit four singles and Brayden Williams chipped in with two hits and three RBI.

It was the 11th shutout of the season for Thornton, which will play at home again Saturday against No. 12 Marshwood.

Caden Fontaine and Scott Long got the only hits for Sanford.

GREELY 12, MEDOMAK VALLEY 2: Marky Axelsen went 4 for 4 with three RBI and scored three runs for the top-seeded Rangers (17-1) in a Class B South quarterfinal win over the eighth-seeded Panthers (11-7) in Cumberland.

Max Cloutier added three hits, and winning pitcher Ryan Kolben had a single and a double.

The Rangers will host fifth-seeded Cape Elizabeth at 4 p.m. Saturday.

MT. ARARAT 10, LEWISTON 6: Carson Taylor doubled and drove in a run and freshman Ethan Berry had a pair of hits as the third-seeded Eagles beat the No. 6 Blue Devils in a Class A North quarterfinal in Topsham.

Berry also pitched the final four innings in relief of Shea Farrell. Ryan Robertson and Brady Merrill each had an RBI for the Eagles, who will host No. 7 Edward Little at 1 p.m. Saturday.

LAWRENCE 3, OCEANSIDE 2: Matix Lord’s RBI single capped a two-run rally in the sixth inning as the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (14-4) beat the 12th-seeded Mariners (6-11) in a Class B North quarterfinal in Fairfield.

Conner Nutting doubled and eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fifth inning to start Lawrence’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit. Parker Higgins tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

SACOPEE VALLEY 9, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 3: Carson Black struck out 12 and the second-seeded Hawks (16-2) collected 12 hits in a Class C South quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Phoenix (12-6) in Hiram.

James Ritter, Caleb Vacchiano, Grady Cummings and Brady Metcalf all had multiple hits for the Hawks.

LACROSSE

WELLS 12, FREEPORT 5: The fourth-seeded Warriors (10-4) were paced by four goals and three assist from Gavyn Petrie as they rolled past the fifth-seeded Falcons (6-8) in a Class C quarterfinal at Wells.

Connor Whitten chipped in with three goals and Eli Steere had two goals and an assist.

Cort Lefebvre and Randall Walker scored two goals apiece for Freeport.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 3: Brayden Warde collected six goals and two assists, and Chas Rohde had four goals and an assist as the top-seeded Panthers (10-3) beat the eighth-seeded 26ers (5-9) in a Class C quarterfinal in Yarmouth.

NYA also got two goals and an assist from Caleb Waterman.

Ben Pierce, Vincent Lupardo and Nick Stanley scored for the 26ers.

