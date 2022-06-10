Ella Wilcox blasted two home runs and Brooke Gerry pitched a three-hitter with 14 strikeouts as top-seeded Windham earned a spot in the Class A South softball semifinals with a 10-0 win Friday over ninth-seeded Thornton Academy in Windham.

The first three hitters in Windham’s lineup – Gerry, Wilcox and Stella Jarvais – each had three hits and combined for eight runs scored.

Windham (15-2) ended the game via the mercy rule by scoring five runs in the sixth.

The Eagles host fourth-seeded Scarborough at 10 a.m. Saturday.

POLAND 3, MEDOMAK VALLEY 0: Emma Bunyea hits a bases-loaded triple in the fifth inning and Atlantis Martin pitched a four-hitter as the third-seeded Knights (17-1) defeated the No. 6 Panthers (12-6) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Poland.

Medomak Valley pitcher Maddy Boynton finished with 13 strikeouts. Eliza Spear of Medomak was the only player with two hits.

OXFORD HILLS 10, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Kaydence Morse’s three-run homer in the first inning started the third-seeded Vikings (14-3) on their way to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the 11th-seeded Windjammers (4-14) in Paris.

Tristen Derenburger also homered for Oxford Hills, which visits No. 2 Skowhegan on Saturday.

GARDINER 6, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Lainey Cooley pitched a five-hitter and was backed by strong defense as the second-seeded Tigers (16-2) beat the 10th-seeded Raiders (10-8) in a Class B South quarterfinal at Gardiner.

Corinne Vasvary opened the scoring with an RBI single in the third inning and finished with three of Gardiner’s 12 hits.

Shelby Purslow hit an RBI single and Emma Rydman had two hits for Fryeburg.

LACROSSE

CHEVERUS 14, OXFORD HILLS 10: Riley O’Mara scored four of her six goals in the first half to help the fifth-seeded Stags (9-4) open an 8-3 lead on their way to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Vikings (7-6) in Norway.

Lucy Johnson added three goals, and Ella Lemieux scored twice in the second half to help Cheverus hold off an Oxford Hills comeback bid. The Stags will play at No. 1 Yarmouth at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Katherine Hallee led the Vikings with three goals. Bayleigh Young and Mallory Kennison tallied two goals apiece.

WELLS 18, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Anna Woodward notched five goals and an assist to pace the fourth-seeded Warriors (11-3) to a Class C quarterfinal win over the fifth-seeded Eagles (9-5) in Wells.

Cali Leighton added four goals and two assists, Kayleigh Michaud-Nolan had three goals and Ruby McMinis scored twice for Wells, which led 13-0 at halftime.

Marley LeBel scored three goals for Lincoln.

FREEPORT 17, MORSE 2: Savannah Tracy scored five goals while Kate Tracy and Maddie Knight each had three for the second-seeded Falcons (10-3) in a Class C quarterfinal win over the seventh-seeded Shipbuilders (7-7) in Freeport.

Lana DiRusso and Kyla Havey chipped in two goals apiece.

Delaney Pascuzzo got both Morse goals.

