SCARBOROUGH — Nathan Howell has joined the board of directors at Hospice of Southern Maine.

Since 2018, Howell has served as the president of Southern Maine Health Care. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of North Star Health Alliance and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York.

“We are delighted and fortunate that Nate has chosen to serve on Hospice of Southern Maine’s Board,” said Hospice of Southern Maine CEO Dary Cady. “Our mission is to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life for patients, and the passion, healthcare acumen, and national experience Nate brings are a tremendous asset for us.”

In addition to his strong professional background, Howell has significant ties to Maine. He was born in Sanford, spent many summers in Brunswick, and graduated from Colby College.

