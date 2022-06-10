Residents to vote on councilor, budgets next week

Michael Bailey and Michael Curtis are running to fill one council seat on Election Day, Tuesday, June 14, when the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Newbegin Gym in the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex at 24 Main St. For more on the candidates, see graymaine.org.

Residents will also be voting on the proposed town budget for fiscal year 2023 and on the SAD 15 budget referendum. More about the town budget can be found at graymaine.org.

Mingo joins honor roll

A former selectman and deputy sheriff has joined the ranks of the Gray Honor Roll, which recognizes people who, during their lifetime, demonstrated exceptional dedication, service or other contributions to the town.

Paul Mingo has also served as a member of the fire department and a town constable. He was a deputy sheriff with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department for many years, patroling Gray, New Gloucester and Raymond.

Vaccine clinic

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from noon-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in Newbegin Gym, at the Henry Pennell Municipal Complex.

First and second doses are available for ages 5 and older, first boosters are available for ages 5 and older, and second boosters are available for those 50-plus and those with medical conditions. Those who want a vaccine do not need to be Gray residents.

The clinic is being sponsored by the town, Community Pharmacy, the Opportunity Alliance, the New England Arab American Organization and the Sebago Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

People who are unsure which shot they need can call the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. Attendees are asked to bring their vaccination and insurance cards if they have them; vaccines will still be provided for those without insurance cards.

New playground opens

A new playground now open near the Pennell Municipal Complex includes a zigzag slide, inclined cliff hanger, a deep-rung arch climber, rope net climber, stump jump, chinning bar, twist and twirl, leg lift, five swings, one ADA-compliant swing, and a sandbox.

The playground, which is designed for up to 42 children ages 5-12, also features shade trees donated by Hort Resources of Gray. Additions are planned.

Summer fun discounts

Discounted tickets for Funtown/Splashtown, Aquaboggan and York’s Wild Kingdom are available at the Gray Town Hall. For more, check Gray Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page at graymaine.org.

Longest Day 5K

Registration is open for the Longest Day 5K 2022 on June 21 at libbyhill.org.

Movie Time returns

Movie Time is back at the Gray Public Library. Enjoy free screenings of the greatest films of today and yesterday on a 150-inch screen with a 14-piece surround sound system and 4K digital projector. See graypubliclibrary.com for schedule.

Keep on truckin’

The Mainly Melts Food Truck will be at Maine Wildlife Park at 56 Game Farm Road, Friday, June 10, for the first Food Truck Friday of the season. It will be open from 1-7 p.m. or until the food is sold out.

Vacation Bible Camp

Beach Day Vacation Bible Camp will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20-22 at the Congregational Church Parish House. It is open to all children, ages 5-11. Pre-registration closes Thursday, June 16.

Three volunteer teachers and five youth helpers are needed. Donations of single-serve, prepackaged food/snacks and bottled water are welcome. To register, volunteer or donate, call Jenn Dupuis at 657-3649.

Mural contest

The Community Economic Development Committee’s mural design contest has been extended to Monday, June 13, from its original deadline of May 15. Send designs to [email protected] The winner receives $100.

It’s in the bag

Gray Fire-Rescue Association will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Shaker Road Hannaford’s in June.

