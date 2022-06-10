Brunswick mural must tell the real story of town’s history

I add my concern to that expressed in the June 7, 2022, Times Record op-ed about the proposed Cabot Mill mural (“Proposed Cabot Mill Mural Misses the Mark“). The mural design does not match our community’s growing awareness and wish to understand better our shared history. It is well documented that Fort Andross was built to stop the Waponahki from using the portage that gave them access to ocean travel and fishing grounds at Maquoit Bay; it was built to stop the Waponahki encampments that supported seasonal fishing in the Androscoggin River to secure food for their people throughout the winter; the Cabot Mill dam disrupted the spring fish runs and the life cycle of the fish. Those who worked in the mill, mostly women and children, gave their health and too often their lives to the brutality of that work – making cloth from cotton produced through the slave trade. This is the history of the place we now call Brunswick – the history we who live here must understand if we are to become the diverse and welcoming community that the artists have been invited to celebrate.

I acknowledge the energy, time and good intentions that have gone into planning for the mural, but this ambitious piece of public art will be yet another “twistory” that erases the lives of real people and covers over the violence and tragedy through which we travel together to the present time. Brunswick carries that difficult past with the Waponahki and other descendants who bring their voices and resilience to strengthen and enrich our present community. Telling the real story will begin to build the community we can celebrate together.

Cathey Cyrus,

Brunswick

When will we learn?

I recommend all Brunswick citizens read the commentary in the Tuesday, June 7, 2022 issue of The Times Record, “Proposed Cabot Mill mural misses the mark.” Then contemplate the question, “Will we ever learn anything?”

Joseph Ciarrocca,

Brunswick

