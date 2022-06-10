The Maine Turnpike exit closest to the Portland International Jetport will be closed over four days next week for a reconstruction project.

Exit 46 will be shut down at 10 p.m. Sunday until 10 p.m. Wednesday for the project, the Maine Turnpike Authority said Friday.

During the closure, crews will reconstruct the ramp, culverts and drainage. The Turnpike Authority encouraged drivers to use Exit 45, near The Maine Mall in South Portland, during the closure.

The ramp reconstruction is part of a multiyear project approved in 2018 to widen the turnpike in the Portland area. More ramp closures are planned over the coming months. The widening project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: