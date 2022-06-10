Maine true crime fans looking for a summer job, boy are you in luck.

The makers of the Hulu documentary series “Wild Crime” are looking for people to work as extras on scenes that will be filmed around Greater Portland for about nine days beginning June 20.

The series examines crimes that took place in National Parks or wildlife areas, said executive producer and director Lisa Q. Wolfinger, of South Portland-based Lone Wolf Media.

Wolfinger didn’t want give away specific details of the crime being explored in the upcoming season, so as not to spoil the suspense for viewers. But she did confirm it’s not a crime that involves Maine in any way.

“The world of the story is in and around Yosemite National Park” in California, Wolfinger said.

The scenes being filmed in Maine are meant to be reenactments of past events that are part of the story, with no recorded sound. They’re being filmed in Maine because Wolfinger and her company are based here. Scenes for the first season of the series, which focused on a murder in Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado, were also filmed in Maine.

Wolfinger said Friday that one of the scenes will be shot at Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth, as a stand-in for a meadow in California. Other scenes to be filmed in Maine include a courtroom scene and a scene of people doing yoga. Filming will take place in Cape Elizabeth and South Portland, Wolfinger said. Scenes being filmed this summer will be for the series’ second season, likely to stream in late fall.

An estimated 50 to 100 people of all ages are needed to work as extras, said Kendall Cooper, the local casting director for the production. Specifically, Cooper is looking for babies, kids 6 to 10, teenagers and people 18 to 24 to play high schoolers. The production also needs people in their 20s through 40s to play park rangers and people in their 50s, 60s or 70s to be part of a courtroom audience. People of all ages are also needed for scenes in which yoga is being practiced, she said. Some scenes are set in the 1970s, so Cooper is looking for men and woman with longer hair, popular in that decade.

Some people may be cast to specifically play the real people involved in the story, Cooper said.

Each extra will typically work one or two days, possibly ten or more hours a day, and will be paid, Cooper said. No prior experience is necessary. People who want to be considered as an extra can find out more about the specific requirements and submit an application on line at Kendallcoopercasting.com/maine.

“Wild Crime” is produced for Hulu by ABC News and Lone Wolf Media. Other recent TV productions from Lone Wolf Media include the documentary series “Deep Sea Detectives” for the History Channel, “America’s Hidden Stories” for Smithsonian Channel and “Alien Deep” for National Geographic.

Wolfinger was also creator and executive producer of the scripted Civil War drama “Mercy Street,” which aired on PBS in 2016 and 2017.

