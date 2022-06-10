The Maine State Police said a New Vineyard man shot and killed himself after fleeing troopers who had attempted to arrest him on a murder charge in his wife’s slaying.

Troopers and members of the state police Major Crimes Unit attempted to arrest Wilfred Daggett Jr. early Friday afternoon, Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Daggett was accused of killing his wife, Collette Daggett, also of New Vineyard, on June 1, 2021.

Police said they spotted Daggett in his car and attempted to stop him, but he was last seen fleeing on Route 234 in New Vineyard.

A tactical team and negotiators contacted Daggett by phone and tried to get him to surrender, but were unsuccessful, state police said. They said they found Daggett’s car several hours later and Daggett had shot himself.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: