Anna Borelli is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Timothy and Suzanne Borelli. Anna participated in Key Club all four years and was a board member her final year. She was also a member of the Buddy System and National Honor Society and maintained honors in her classes throughout high school. She was a four year member of the field hockey team and participated in the varsity tennis program her junior and senior year. Anna will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.

Evan Boxer-Cook is the son of Elisa Boxer and Doug Cook. Evan is a member of the National Honor Society, the Scarborough Public Library Teen Advisory Board, and Key Club. He achieved high honors throughout all four years of high school, and has been awarded certificates of outstanding academic achievement in Latin, English and physics. He has also received three National Latin Exam medals, and the Rochester Institute of Technology Book Award for Creativity. Evan will be attending Bates College in the fall.

Fintan Brady is the son of James and Stephanie Brady. Fintan Brady was the Treasurer of the senior class, the Secretary of the Key Club, a Rotary Liaison for Interact Club, a volunteer for the Scarborough Land Trust, and a member of the National Honor Society, Natural Helpers, and the SEL Committee. During two years of high school, he participated in the soccer program. Honors and/or awards that Fintan Brady has received in high school include three years of Honor Roll, a Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal Recipient, and Outstanding Achievement in French II. Fintan Brady will be attending Virginia Tech in the fall.

Remington Bristol is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Ian and Kelly Bristol and is Scarborough’s Class of 2022 Valedictorian. Remi is the President of Key Club, Vice President of Student Council, and is a member of the National Honor Society and Math Team. During all four years of high school she participated in the soccer program, winning the Varsity Coaches Award her senior year. Honors and/or awards that Remi has received in high school include Best 12th Grade Math Student Award, Excellence in AP Biology Award, Wellesley College Junior Book Award, and the AP Scholar Award. Remi will be attending Vanderbilt University to study biomedical engineering in the fall.

Ethan DiBiase is the son of Nicholas and Nicole DiBiase. Ethan was a member of the Academic Decathlon State Championship team his freshman year and a member of the VEX Robotics club for three years. He participated in tennis all four years and was named to the All-Academic team. Ethan received the Clarkson book award as well as awards for excellence in Chemistry and VEX Robotics. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and a gold medalist on the National Latin Exam. Ethan will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the fall where he plans to study mechanical engineering.

Una Djuranovic is the daughter of Goran and Nevena Djuranovic. Una Djuranovic was part of Sources of Strength and a member of the National Honor Society. During all four years of high school, she participated in the soccer, basketball, and track programs, serving as co-captain of all three teams her senior year. Honors and/or awards that Una has received in high school include the RIT book award, coaches award, and unsung player award. Una will be attending University of Miami in the fall.

Anna Dougherty is the daughter of Dan and Heather Dougherty. Anna served as the Treasurer of RSVP. She was also a member of the of National Honor Society, Civil Rights Club, JV Field Hockey Team, and the Buddy System. Anna will be attending Wheaton College in Massachusetts this fall.

Kelsey Erb is the daughter of David and Nancy Erb. Kelsey was a member of the ECOS Club and Reducing Sexism and Violence Program. During all four years of high school, she participated in the Girls Tennis program playing third singles during her junior and senior year. The award that Kelsey received in high school was the College of the Atlantic Book Award. Kelsey will be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst in the fall.

Brennan Fravert is the son of Andrea and Corey Fravert. Brennan was the president of the Reducing Sexism and Violence Program, member of the National Honor Society, and the Maine Boys 2 Men Youth Council. During all four years of high school, he participated in MMEA Allstate Music Festival as well as the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra on the violin. His senior year, he sat concertmaster of the Portland Youth Symphony Orchestra. He also participated in the MMEA District 1 and 2 music festivals. He swam on the boys swim team his junior and senior year helping lead the team to their first state victory this past season. Brennan has received multiple awards in high school include Outstanding Achievement in Spanish 2, AP Government and Politics, AP World History, and the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony book award from the University of Rochester. He also received recognition for multiple top times in the state for high school swimming as well as brought down three Scarborough relay records. Brennan will be attending the University of Georgia and its Honors Program in the fall.

Ethan Furr is the son of Scott and Anna Furr. Ethan was the Secretary of the senior class and a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club and Key Club. During all four years of high school he participated in the lacrosse and cross-country programs. Honors and awards that Ethan has received in high school include the University of Vermont Book Award, Excellence in Biology, and Outstanding Student in English. Ethan will be attending the University of Pittsburgh in the fall.

Gabriella Giftos is the daughter of Alicia and Sotero Giftos. Gabriella was the Student Representative on the Scarborough Board of Education. She also participated in softball and field hockey all four years of high school. As well as unified basketball, math team, and natural helpers. In high school Gabriella has received the Presidential Volunteer award for her volunteer service at Maine Medical Center. She has received multiple magna cum laude awards on the National Latin Exams. Gabriella plans to attend the University of Maine next fall to study biology.

Alden Griffiths is the son of Adam and Kathy Griffiths. Alden was the Vice President of the senior class, a member of the National Honor Society and the Math Team. He was a four year starter for the varsity golf program, serving as captain of the team his senior year. He also spent time volunteering at the Scarborough Food Pantry. Honors and awards that Alden has received in high school include being chosen for SMAA All-Conference team for golf and the Dartmouth Book Award. Alden will be attending Boston College in the fall where he will be studying economics.

Katherine (Kitty) Gross is the child of Olga Gross-Balzano and Joe Balzano. Kitty participated in Varsity Girls’ Ice Hockey and non-competitive figure skating for all four years, the Cumberland County Girls’ Gymnastics team as team co-captain for three, and the JV Golf team for two. She was also a member of the Civil Rights and Art clubs and the GATES Visual Art and ACE of Maine programs. Throughout high school Kitty received honors for her activism, talents, and interests including the EcoMaine Eco-Excellence award, a Scholastic Gold Key for Visual Art, the Society of Women Engineers book award, an AP Scholar award, and awards for excellence in engineering and english at Scarborough High School. As a result of her love for art as well as the maths and sciences, Kitty will be attending the University of Maine Honors College for mechanical engineering this fall.

Connor L’Heureux is the son of Heidi and Bob L’Heureux. He was a member of the National Honor Society, SMAA All Academic Team and Interact club. Connor was a four year member of the ice hockey program, serving as assistant captain his senior year and recipient of the Hobey Baker Character award. Honors include Excellence in both Biology and Video Production. Connor will be attending Bentley University.

Lydia MacDonald is the daughter of Tom and Joelle MacDonald. She was a member of Key Club, Civil Rights Club, and ECOS. For three years in high school she ran cross country and track and was a co-captain of the cross country team for her senior year. Honors and awards that Lydia has received in high school include the Phi Beta Kappa award. Lydia will be attending Syracuse University in the fall.

Easy Ocampo is the child of Melissa and Peter Ocampo. She was the captain of the school’s academic decathlon team for two years, a member of Debate team, Art club and she also was a member of the Civil Rights Club for all four years. Honors and awards they received in high school include 3 scholastic gold keys, the principal’s art award, and the Williams College book award. Easy Ocampo will be attending Clark University in the fall.

Jeremiah Park is the son of Justin park and Katy Park. Jeremiah Park was a member of the National Honor Society and earned the St. Michael’s College book award. During all four years of high school he participated in the Soccer and Lacrosse programs at SHS serving as captain of the Varsity Boys Lacrosse Team his senior year. Jeremiah will be attending Syracuse University in the fall.

Emma Singer is the daughter of Amy Weiseman and Mark Singer. Emma was a member of Key Club all four years of high school and a board member her final two years. She was a member of the National Honors Society and a Student Council representative, where she served as secretary her final year. All through high school, Emma was a competitive dancer at Encore Dance Company. She received a junior book award and was chosen to participate in the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar (HOBY). Emma will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall.

Madeline Strouse is the daughter of David and Stephanie Strouse. Madeline was the Vice President of Key Club, and a member of the National Honor Society and Natural Helpers. She was a four year member of the varsity volleyball team, and was a captain her senior year when the team won the state championship. She was named Maine Sunday Telegram’s Volleyball Player of the Year and Scarborough High School’s Fall Athlete of the Year. She received the Yale Book Award, earned the Maine Seal of Biliteracy, and was named a candidate in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. She also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award for her work at Maine Medical Center. Madeline will be attending the University of Virginia in the fall.

Mackenzie Stimson is the daughter of Glen and Catherine Stimson. She has been a part of Civil Rights Club for three years and treasurer for two. She was also a student council member during her freshman and sophomore year, and a member of the National Honor Society as a junior and senior. She has been awarded one silver and two gold awards on the National Latin Exam, as well as earning the Seal of Biliteracy in Latin from the state of Maine. Mackenzie will be attending University of North Carolina Chapel Hill next fall, where she will major in English and minor in Latin.

Alexa Stromsky is the daughter of Stevan and Sherri Stromsky. Over her time in high school, she participated as a member in a variety of clubs such as Key Club and the Environmental Club of Scarborough. She also held leadership positions in the Civil Rights Club as a club officer and in the Art Club as the president. She acted in multiple play productions at school including the One Act play and SHS Shakespeare Theater Company productions. She maintained honor roll all throughout high school and received awards such as Most Improved in Sophomore Math, Most Outstanding in Sophomore Social Studies, the St. Lawrence Book Award, and Outstanding Achievement in AP French. Alexa will be attending University of Maine in the fall and hopes to pursue a law degree afterwards.

Lili Stone is the daughter of Christina and Bill Stone. Lili was an officer of RSVP Club and a member of the National Honor Society. She participated in Field Hockey for four years, swimming for two years, and track for one year, serving as co-captain of the Swim Team her senior year. Honors and awards that Lili has received in high school include the Service in RSVP award, Latin 3 Excellency award, the University of Rochester Student Leadership Book Award, All Conference SMAA Field hockey, MVP in swimming Junior and senior year, and Honor Roll all four years. Lili will be attending Saint Anselm College in the fall studying Nursing and playing field hockey.

Jayson Thatcher is the son of Tammy and Brendon Thatcher. Jayson played soccer freshman and sophomore year, tennis junior and senior year, and was on the swim team all four years. He was also a member of the math team and the chess club. Jayson was the recipient of the Cornell Book Award, the AP Spanish Award, and the MVP award for tennis his junior year. Jayson will be attending the University of Maine in the fall to study biology.

Varsha Yarram is the daughter of Ashok and Padma Yarram. Varsha was a member of the National Honor Society, Math Team, Academic Decathlon, Key Club, Reading Team, and tennis. She volunteered as a Junior Volunteer at Maine Medical Center through high school and was awarded the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Honors and awards that Varsha has received in high school include the University of Rochester Xerox Book Award, the AP Scholar with Distinction Award, two AD state championships, math and French awards. She was also recognized as a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student and was on the honor roll all four years. Varsha will be attending Colby College in the fall.

