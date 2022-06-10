BOSTON — Golden State went on a 14-3 run in the final five minutes of the game and secured a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night to even the best-of-seven NBA Finals at 2-2.

GAME 5 WHO: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors WHEN: 9 p.m. Monday TELEVISION: ABC

Game 5 on Monday in San Francisco.

Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left gave the Warriors a 100-94 lead. Al Horford answered with a 3-pointer for Boston before Kevon Looney hit a layup for a 102-97 Golden State lead.

After a Boston turnover, Curry hit 1 of 2 free throw putting the Warriors up by six with 46 seconds left. The play was challenged that Curry committed an offensive foul, but the challenge was denied.

Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 1 rebounds for the Celtics.

For the Warriors, Curry had 41 points and 10 rebounds.

This story will be updated

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous