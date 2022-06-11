LIVERMORE FALLS— A 6-year-old boy was run over by a tractor in the yard of 28 Jackman Way on Saturday at 12:10 p.m., according to Androscoggin County dispatch.

Two children had been playing on the tractor at the time of the accident. The other child was uninjured, said a dispatcher.

The boy was airlifted by LifeFlight of Maine to the hospital. The extent of his injuries were not available Saturday night.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: